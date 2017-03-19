Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have won hearts as the brand ambassadors of international cosmetic brand L'Oreal. But Katrina's contract has come to an end and two other divas joined the league – Twinkle Khanna and Deepika Padukone.

News of Twinkle being the brand ambassador has already made headlines, and now, Deepika's entry has come as a treat to her fans. Does this mean the xXx: Return of Xander Cage actress will attend Cannes 2017?

A poster has been posted by Deepika's stylist with caption: "#GUESSWHOSEGOINGTOPARIS❤️❤️ @lorealmakeup ❤️❤️" This means that Deepika might walk the red carpet of the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival with Aishwarya, Sonam and may be Twinkle.

#GUESSWHOSEGOINGTOPARIS❤️❤️ @lorealmakeup ❤️❤️ A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on Mar 18, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

The film festival is scheduled to be held between May 17 and 28, this year. This will be the second time she will be attending the prestigious event. Earlier, Deepika had attended this movie galore in 2010. However, Aishwarya might not attend this year's event as her father passed away recently.

On work front, Deepika and Katrina are competing as well. According to recent reports, these two actresses are running for Kabir Khan's next, starring Hrithik Roshan. It is being said that the superstar wants Katrina to be his leading lady, but Kabir wants a new pair.

Interestingly, Deepika and Katrina might share screen space in Aanand L Rai's next. According to reports, Aanand's movie, starring Shah Rukh Khan as a dwarf, is a two-heroine film and these two divas might be the leading actresses in it.