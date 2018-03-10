After the majestic performances in Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, the real-life couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, are likely to team up again but for a light-hearted movie.

According to Times Now report, with Deepika's film with filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj being postponed (due to the actress' back issue and Irrfan Khan's ill health), the Padmaavat star may take up Rohit Shetty's Simmba. Even though Deepika can start shooting in a few weeks time, with Irrfan being diagnosed with a rare disease and getting treated in the US, the shoot of Bharadwaj's movie is not likely to start anytime soon.

If the report of Deepika in Simmba turns out to be true, Janhvi Kapoor may lose her chance to star opposite Ranveer in the movie. It should be reminded that names of debutantes - Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan - were doing the rounds ever since the project was announced.

Meanwhile, another report said that Deepika's back problem has worsened and has been advised three-four months rest. The actress had been working round-the-clock since last year for Padmaavat and the long hours of shoot seemed to have resulted in the resurfacing of her back issue.

There is also a buzz that the actress and Ranveer are planning to tie the knot this year. The couple's parents have met and finalized a date for the wedding and it will be as per south Indian tradition.

"Ranveer and Deepika wanted a destination wedding, but, the actor's parents are keen it takes place in Mumbai. Reason? Most of Singh family's relatives live in Mumbai and Delhi and they do not want them to miss out on the celebrations," a source told SpotboyE.