After the success of her debut Hollywood movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage, fans expected Deepika Padukone to sign more films in the west. There were even reports that Hollywood actor Vin Diesel is selecting international projects for her.

However, Deepika has put a rest to all the rumours and clarified that she has not signed any new films recently. Recently, at an event, when asked about her Hollywood projects, Deepika replied saying she has not signed any new movie. But don't get disappointed, as the actress said she is reading scripts.

"No nothing happening in Hollywood as yet. Would let you know for sure but yes, a lot of films on the way and I'm happy," she said at an event.

Reports suggested that Deepika would reunite with Vin for another movie, after the global success of xXx. But it looks like fans will have to wait for more to get an official announcement whether the hit pair will come back on screen or not.

At present, she is busy with her Bollywood project Padmavati, which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and features Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The movie has been in news for the controversy it courted over its storyline. Earlier this month, the sets of the movie were vandalised.

Talking about the same, she called the attacks childish. "Sanjay Leela Bhansali is someone who lives for cinema and I've never met anyone more passionate. I know for a fact that he will take everything in a positive way and pour it back into the movie. He's here to tell a story through his film and glorify Padmavati...These complaints and attacks are childish and based on some tabloid news. Media should be mindful of these things. It's gossipy for them but look at the end result! People could've died," she said at an event.