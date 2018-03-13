Lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are yet to make their relationship official but they have been giving away a lot of hints about their rumored love affair on social media. From commenting on each other's posts to promoting their upcoming films, the rumored couple has been a hot topic of discussion on the internet.

Ranveer recently posted a picture on his Instagram in which he is seen holding the Entertainer of the Year (Male) award that he received at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards in Mumbai on Sunday (March 11). The actor dedicated his award to the late legendary actress Sridevi.

Entertainer of the Year! ?#hellohalloffame awards A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Mar 11, 2018 at 7:57pm PDT

And Deepika, who was also honored with the Entertainer of the Year award for the female category, couldn't help but go gaga over her man. Without giving a second thought, the actress commented 'mine' on Ranveer's post. However, she was quick to delete the comment.

But DeepVeer fans were even quicker to spot the comment and take a screenshot of it. They started circulating it on social media. The image has now gone viral on the internet.

Check out some of the reactions of their fans.

MINE? MINE?? ????

WHAT? WHO? WHY?

What is even happening??????

ARE WE ALL DREAMING TOGETHER?

Am i still ALIVE? ???????#DeepVeer pic.twitter.com/tM6JmkqAHb — San? (@sana_arsh) March 12, 2018

I think it was supposed to go to his Dms but ended up going under his post so she had to delete it ??♥️? #deepveer pic.twitter.com/v7yycC9xgI — We Love Deepveer (@welovedeepveer) March 12, 2018

Deepveer wedding is happenings I know it — pri (@_AgarTumSaathHo) March 3, 2018

So we've got Deepveer candids, Deepveer photoshoot pictures and now DEEPVEER INSTAGRAM COMMENTS.



What parallel universe is this? Sach main jab uparwala deta hai toh chappar PHAAAR ke deta hai — - deewani medstani - (@ranveersbabe) March 12, 2018

In the last few months, Deepika and Ranveer have been quite open about their relationship with their never-ending PDA. And it looks like wedding bells will ring for the couple soon.