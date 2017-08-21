It is known that Deepika Padukone has completely immersed herself in Padmavati and hasn't taken up any other project. But looks like the period drama has caused her a big loss.

Rumour has it that Deepika, who had been looking for a good script from the west post her successful Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage, had to reject a project from a big Hollywood studio.

Have Deepika, Ranveer left Padmavati director Bhansali terribly miffed?

A report in India.com said that Deepika was approached for a meaty role as one of the leads in a film but the actress had to reluctantly decline the offer. It was a romantic drama and could have been a great opportunity for Deepika to curve a niche for herself in the west.

"Deepika was excited about the opportunity of working with the studio and the role that they offered. It would have given her another chance to showcase her acting talent, this time in romantic-drama film," a source told India.com.

"She had to let go of the offer since the producers wanted to start filming this year and start workshops for the actors from August onwards. Since Deep is still neck deep into Padmavati, she wouldn't have been able to take out time and therefore gave it a pass," the source added.

However, Deepika has full faith in Padmavati and the filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who had given her two blockbusters Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani.

"She has full faith in Padmavati and Bollywood is her priority. In such a scenario it is a no-brainer that she has chosen and will always chose Bollywood over Hollywood," revealed the source.

Padmavati, which is set to release on November 18, will see Deepika play the central role of Rani Padmavati, queen of Chittor. Shahid Kapoor will essay the role of Padmavati's husband, Raja Ratan Singh while Deepika's beau Ranveer Singh will be seen as ruler Alauddin Khilji.