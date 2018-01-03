Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who will turn 32 on January 5, is one of the leading divas in the industry. She showed her acting prowess in many movies and now, she is all set to appear in a challenging role of Rani Padmini in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati.

It also stars Deepika's rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh. This will be their fourth movie together after Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani and Finding Fanny. The duo is one of the best on-screen pairs in Bollywood.

Deepika made her debut with Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar looks good with anyone on-screen, but with Deepika, he is loved the most. They appeared together in two other films – Happy New Year and Chennai Express. Their bond on the silver screen always touched hearts.

The other actor, with whom Deepika looks the best, is her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The duo is a hit jodi on-screen and despite their break-up, they did two movies together and garnered appreciation. They have done movies like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.

Deepika worked in a considerable number of films with all the three superstars mentioned above. On her 32nd birthday, let's vote with which actor she looks the best on-screen.

Meanwhile, Deepika is in Sri Lanka with Ranveer. The rumoured couple celebrated the New Year event on the exotic island and now, they plan to celebrate her birthday there itself.

Earlier, there were rumours that Deepika and Ranveer were planning to get married this year. It was also reported that Ranveer met Deepika's parents at a family gathering some time back which further strengthened the wedding rumours.

Deepika has recently said in an interview that when she and Ranveer are with each other, they don't need anything or anyone else and they are comfortable in each other's presence.