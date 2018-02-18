Bollywood's tall and beautiful divas Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are apparently giving a tough time to the filmmakers who are under constant pressure to ensure that the actresses are matched in height with their male counterparts on screen. However, the Shahenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan has come up with an apt solution for this unusual problem.

Katrina's height had reportedly become stressful for the entire unit of Vijay Krishna Acharya's directorial Thugs Of Hindostan as she is way too taller than Aamir.

Apparently, Sanjay Leela Bhansali also had to face a similar issue on the sets of his magnum opus Padmaavat wherein he had to make Shahid Kapoor look taller or as tall as Deepika Padukone in the film.

So how do you fix this particular issue? Well, Big B has a perfect solution for that.

The megastar recently took to his Twitter and shared an online job application to work with taller actresses like Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. "T 2617 - Job Application :

Name: Amitabh Bachchan

DOB: 11.10.1942, Allahabad

Age: 76 yrs

Credentials: worked in films for 49 years, IN APPROX 200 FILMS

Speaks: Hindi, English, Punjabi, Bengali

HEIGHT: 6'2'' .. Available .. YOU SHALL NEVER HAVE HEIGHT PROBLEM !!!" Big B wrote.

For the uninitiated, when Big B entered into the Hindi film industry at the age of 27, he was thin and tall (1.88m) and was rejected or considered to be a misfit by many filmmakers because he looked unconventional and lacked the stereotypical 'hero' looks. Rajesh Khanna was the biggest superstar back then and ruled the hearts of many because of his good looks and 'lover boy' image.

But, Bachchan was not someone who would give up so easily. He persevered and now he stands tall as the megastar of Bollywood.

On a related note, Amitabh Bachchan will be sharing space with Katrina Kaif in their upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan. He will also be sharing space with Aamir Khan for the first time in the film. The movie is slated for release on November 7, 2018.

He will also be seen in 102 Not Out wherein he will share space with Rishi Kapoor after 27 years. The movie will release on May 4, 2018.