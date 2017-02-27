Bollywood is reuniting Ranbir Kapoor's ex girlfriends, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, in Aanand L Rai's next. The divas will share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the two-heroine movie, in which the Raees actor will play a dwarf.

Also read: Katrina Kaif to do a cameo in Salman Khan's Tubelight

Earlier, Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor's names were doing the rounds, but now DNA reports that Deepika and Katrina are keen to work with SRK and Aanand. "Aanand has been in talks with a few actresses, and has finally sealed the deal with DP and Kat. While there were reports about Deepika replacing Katrina and vice-versa, the film will have both the heroines working together for the first time," a source told DNA.

"Both the roles in Aanand's film are extremely strong and totally different from the other. The team is planning a big announcement soon. The modalities are being worked out currently," the source added. It will be interesting to see these two actresses, who share a past, together on-screen.

However, both the actresses have worked with Shah Rukh and hence, they are smart of not losing the opportunity to work with him again. It's good to see that the beauties are acting professional and not bringing their personal life in between their careers.

Deepika had made her debut opposite SRK with Om Shanti Om and shared screen space again in Chennai Express and Happy New Year. On the other hand, Katrina had romanced King Khan in Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Kat, however, has the experience to work in a two-heroine project as she shared screen space with Anushka Sharma in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.