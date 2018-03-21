Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was swept away by love and appreciation from all quarters for her splendid performance in Padmaavat.

Padmaavat is close to Deepika Padukone's heart for more reasons than one.

The magnum opus saw her teaming up with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the third time and crossed the Rs 300-crore mark at the box office. Deepika garnered immense love and appreciation from audience and critics alike.

The jauhar sequence, the major highlight of the film, was the most difficult part for Deepika. She recently reached out to SLB and requested him to give her the outfit she had worn for the climax scene. Given the sentimental value of the ensemble, she wants to treasure it for life.

"Padmaavat, in its entirety, has been a journey that will stay with me forever. The climax sequence, especially, has been the most intense, challenging and memorable scene I have ever done. And to commemorate those moments, I've requested Sanjay sir if I could keep the outfit that I wore," she said.

Padmaavat is Deepika Padukone's seventh film in the Rs 100-crore club and her hattrick in the Rs 200-crore club.

Now, Deepika Padukone becomes the first actress to shoulder a Rs 300-crore film.

The reigning queen of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone, is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Hindi film industry now.