The makers of Padmavati released the much-awaited first look poster of the film recently. While many people praised Deepika Padukone's look as Rani Padmini, others expressed dislike because of the unibrow the actor sports in it.

Deepika's unibrow soon became the topic of discussion on social media. From funny memes to comments calling it "depressing," Twitterati spent a lot of time on Thursday talking about it.

In spite of such bad response, Deepika chose to take the positive road and focused on the good response. She thanked everyone for praising the poster and tweeted: "Thank You for the love & incredibly overwhelming reactions to the first look of Padmavati!We cant wait to share the magic with all of you! [sic]"

Padmavati's first-look poster proved Bhansali has taken care of the minutest of details in the movie.

First, a big pat on Bhansali's back for bringing a touch of those times when there was no concept of threading of eyebrows. Secondly, kudos to Deepika for agreeing to look like this on the silver screen.

Padmavati has been in the news since the beginning. It made headlines due to vandalism on its sets, allegations that it hurt sentiments, the actors' salary, a bisexual Alauddin Khilji and its release date.

The movie also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. However, their first looks have not been released yet. Shahid will play Rawal Ratan Singh, while Ranveer will be the ruthless Alauddin Khilji.

Set to be released on December 1, Padmavati will reportedly show Alauddin Khilji's bisexual nature. Neerja villain Jim Sarbh will play Ranveer's sexual partner.