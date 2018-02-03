Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone received an invitation to Fortune India's event celebrating the Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Business rankings.

The actress who is crowned as the undisputed Queen of 100 crore Club post the success of her magnum opus Padmaavat, was included over the recommendation of the CEO and MD Jyoti Deshpande as the list includes women who are role models in their own right.

With Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone added another feather to her cap, with the historical drama being the seventh 100 crore film of the actress.

Riding high on the success of Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone has carved a place for herself as one of the most influential people in India. The actress is not just one of the most beautiful faces in the industry but has also forayed into Hollywood to be the global entertainer pertaining to the audience worldwide.

Not just an actress, Deepika Padukone has also emerged as a businesswoman with her clothing line 'All about you by Deepika Padukone'. After overcoming her depression, the actress started a foundation to help people fight against depression.

Deepika Padukone is also a brand favourite with almost 21 brands to her credit.

Honouring the achievements of Deepika Padukone, Fortune India invited Deepika as the Special Dignitary for the event.

Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat has taken the box office by storm. The actress is not only is winning hearts of the audience but also garnering rave reviews for her apt portrayal of the Rajputani Queen Padmini.

The actress is being hailed as the perfect choice to depict the beauty and grace along with valor and courage of Rani Padmini.

Winning hearts with just her eyes, Deepika Padukone has been ruling the Box office as she shoulders one of the greatest epics of the recent times.

One of the most powerful and influential personalities, Deepika amidst running a hectic schedule and staying on point with her professional life, is often seen spending quality time with her family. She recently flew to Delhi in attendance as her father received LTA award.