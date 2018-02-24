Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has not admitted it publicly, but everyone knows that she is dating Ranveer Singh. The Padmaavat actors have been in a relationship for a long time and now, Deepika proves it by firing Ranveer's driver.

According to SpotboyE, Ranveer had recently escaped from an accident. Ranveer was returning home after a football match when his driver rammed the car into a wall.

Fortunately, Ranveer escaped unhurt, but this incident shook his lady love, Deepika. The report further stated that the Piku actress shouted at the driver and fired him instantly.

Well, we understand how Deepika must have felt after the incident. This is high time – these two should now announce their relationship.

However, they do talk about each other and praise each other indirectly in interviews. In a recent interaction with the Times of India, Deepika admitted how she blindly trusts Ranveer.

"I think its couple of things. It is first of all with the characters that we have been given. Be it Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and I can't say the same about Padmaavat. But I think it is about the characters that allow us and give us the room to play it in a way that it allows the chemistry to be seen on the screen," Deepika told TOI.

"Then of course, it's the director that kind of extract that from us but I would also give the two of us as an actor's some amount of credit for that as I don't think you can create chemistry if you don't trust and I think it's extremely important to trust the people that you work with. Ranveer and I have that equation as an actor where we can just blindly trust each other," she added.

After the Padmaavat success, the duo is busy with their respective projects. Deepika will be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's flick alongside Irrfan Khan, while Ranveer will appear in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt.