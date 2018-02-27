Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have always maintained silence on their relationship status. But fans know what's brewing between the two. The recent buzz is that the person's picture Deepika keeps as her phone's wallpaper is not her rumored boyfriend, but someone else.

Do you know who is that person and what picture it is?

It is Deepika and sister Anisha Padukone's childhood photo. Well, generally people keep their boyfriend/ girlfriend's pictures, but this picture is an adorable picture of the Padukone sisters.

The picture was spotted when she arrived at Mumbai airport today morning as she was headed to Bengaluru. It looks like the actress is missing her family.

[DP's IG POST] Awww! We love this one ❤️#TBT to childhood picture of Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone ?#SiblingGoals pic.twitter.com/ozt2PxAc5c — The Deepika FC (@TheDeepikaFC) April 6, 2017

Recently, the Padmaavat actress and Ranveer were spotted at Anil Kapoor's residence where they went to pay their last respect to Sridevi.

A few days ago, a report in SpotboyE stated that Deepika fired her rumored boyfriend's driver. Ranveer had escaped from an accident when he was returning home after a football match. His driver rammed the car into a wall.

Fortunately, Ranveer escaped unhurt, but this incident shook his lady love, Deepika. The report further said that the actress shouted at the driver and fired him instantly.

Well, Deepika you surely don't need to put his photo on your phone to prove your love for him.

In fact, the diva confessed that she trusts Ranveer blindly. "I think it is because of a couple of things. It is of all the characters that we have been given. Be it Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and I can't say the same about Padmaavat. But I think it is about the characters that allow us and give us the room to play it in a way that it allows the chemistry to be seen on the screen," Deepika told Times Of India.

"Then, of course, it's the director that kind of extract that from us but I would also give the two of us as actors some amount of credit for that as I don't think you can create chemistry if you don't trust and I think it's extremely important to trust the people that you work with. Ranveer and I have that equation as an actor where we can just blindly trust each other."