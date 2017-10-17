Hema Malini's 69th birthday was a grand affair as it saw the unveiling of her biography 'Beyond the Dream Girl' at JW Marriott hotel in Juhu, Mumbai, on October 16. And Rani Padmavati aka Deepika Padukone joined her on stage during the launch event which made it more special for the yesteryear actress as well as her fans.

The Dream Girl of the golden era, Hema Malini, was very happy to have Deepika Padukone unveil her book as she is personally very fond of her. At the event, when Hema Malini, who has been the dream girl for millions of people, was asked who would she pick for the tag of Dream Girl in today's times. She was quick to answer that it was Deepika Padukone who deserves the title. And Deepika was overwhelmed to get this compliment from Hema Malini.

Hema Malini thanked Deepika for taking time for her and in return, Deepika expressed how glad she was to be a part of the event. She even said that she would have made it from anywhere around the world.

During the launch event, Hema Malini also shed some light on her relationship with her stepsons which you will also find it in her biography. Hema is Dharmendra's second wife and they have two beautiful daughters – Esha and Ahana Deol. On the other hand, Dharmendra has four children with his first wife -- sons Sunny and Bobby Deol and daughters Vijeeta and Ajeeta.

Hema Malini also revealed that Sunny Deol was the first one to visit her when her car met with an accident near Dausa, Rajasthan in July 2015 that left many stitches on her head. She was on her way from Agra to Jaipur, when her Mercedes allegedly rammed into an Alto. Hema Malini reportedly

fractured her nose and suffered injuries on her forehead.