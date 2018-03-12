Irrfan Khan's 'rare disease' tweet left Bollywood industry in shock. And now his Piku co-star Deepika Padukone has broken her silence on it.

At Hello Hall Of Fame awards on Sunday evening, Deepika spoke about Irrfan's health and said: "Like he has requested, there are times when people just need to be left alone for sometime and figure their lives out. And I think we should respect that space that he has requested for. Like we said, let's hope for the best."

Irrfan's tweet led people speculate about his health. After which Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar wrote on her Facebook page: "My best friend and my partner is a 'warrior' he is fighting every obstacle with tremendous grace and beauty. I apologize for not answering calls msgs, but I want all of you to know I am truly humbled indebted for ever for the wishes prayers and concern from all over the world.

She added: "I am grateful to god and my partner for making me a warrior too. I am at present focused in the strategies of the battlefield which I have to conquer. It wasn't and isn't and is not going to be easy but the hope ignited by the magnitude of family ,friends and fans of irrfan has made me only optimistic and almost sure of the victory. I know curiosity germinates from concern but lets turn our curiosity from what it is to what it should be. Lets change the leaf.

Lets not waste our precious energies to only know what it is and just prey to make it what it should be. My humble request to all of you is to concentrate on the song of life, to dance of life to victory.

My family will soon join in this dance of life.

Thank you all from bottom of our heart .

Sutapa irrfan babil ayaan."

Let's hope Irrfan Khan recovers soon and we give him the privacy he deserves.

On the professional front, Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone will be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's film based on mafia leader Sapna Didi, which has been put on hold due to their health reasons.