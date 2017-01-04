Deepika Padukone is all set to celebrate her 31st birthday on Thursday, January 5. The stunning Bollywood actress is known for her flawless beauty and impressive acting skills.

Deepika will turn 31 on Thursday and her fans will certainly plan something special to celebrate the day. Deepika is considered as one of the hottest divas of the industry and this is something no one can deny.

Apart from her sizzling onscreen and off-screen appearance, Deepika have been surprising fans with her versatile acting. She has been seen doing romance, comedy, action and even portrayed some very serious characters.

After having made a big name in Bollywood, Deepika will soon make her Hollywood debut opposite Vin Diesel in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage. She certainly is in the peak of her career and she deserves it all.

Apart from films, Deepika has sizzled on the cover of many magazines. The actress has thousands of fans on Twitter, who keep sharing Deepika's pictures. Twitter has a number of such photos from her photoshoots.

On the occasion of her birthday, here are some sizzling pictures of Deepika from her hottest photoshoots:

@deepikapadukone XXX: Return of Xander Cage, the super hot Padukone sizzling photo shoot for American women’s health magazine, Self.?????? pic.twitter.com/ReS4EUOypV — ?Sunikar Reddy✨ (@SunikarReddy) 25 December 2016

see the latest pics of @deepikapadukone photo shoot for #selfmagazine pic.twitter.com/1MOtWcoMRT — Bollywood Tadka (@Onlinetadka) 24 December 2016

• Deepika Padukone's photoshoot for Lux Golden Rose Awards. pic.twitter.com/5J5lHdc4aS — Deepika Padukone RU (@DeepikaFC_RU) 24 December 2016

@MaximIndia @deepikapadukone pls maxim make deepika do a sexy maxim photoshoot ,make her wear the most revealing ,tight and sexy clothes ??? pic.twitter.com/mhvZclhVNw — Deepikaassobsession (@Prakash04606081) 2 January 2017

@deepikapadukone looks stunning in a recent photoshoot.. pic.twitter.com/Ae10ANNxlu — Movie Glamor (@movie_glamor) 30 December 2016