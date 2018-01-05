Deepika Padukone turns 32 on Friday, January 5, and is reportedly in Sri Lanka with her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh to ring in her birthday. The couple had travelled to the exotic island to celebrate the New Year and seemed to have extended their stay until the actress' birthday.

The gorgeous actress is one of the most sought-after actresses of Bollywood and has shown her acting prowess in many movies.

What! Deepika Padukone getting engaged to Ranveer Singh on her 32nd birthday?

She has worked with many superstars including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh among others. While Deepika made her Bollywood debut with SRK in Om Shanti Om, she had also worked with him in other films – Happy New Year and Chennai Express. With ex-boyfriend Ranbir, the leggy lass has done Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha. Lovebirds Ranveer and Deepika have teamed up for films like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmavati.

On the occasion of the actress' birthday, International Business Times, India, conducted a poll asking fans which actor she looks the best on-screen.

Surprisingly, a majority of them said they like Deepika with Ranbir. In fact, 80.54 percent fans voted for the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor. There is no second thought that Deepika-Ranbir is a hit jodi and has delivered some stupendous performances on the big screen. Despite their breakup, the pair has managed to woo the audience with their sizzling chemistry on screen.

Unfortunately, not many like the actress and her boyfriend Ranveer's pair on screen. Just about 10.1 percent people voted for them. This is probably because they haven't shared many romantic moments on-screen except in Ram Leela. Hence, fans didn't have many opportunities to witness the chemistry between the two lovebirds as yet.

As for Shah Rukh Khan, only 9.36 percent people voted for the pair.

Meanwhile, Deepika is set to appear in a challenging role of Rani Padmini in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavat. The period drama also stars Ranveer and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles.