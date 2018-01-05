Deepika Padukone is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood and has been enthralling the audience with her outstanding performance and charming looks.

She turned 32 on Friday, January 5, and is reportedly in Sri Lanka with her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh to celebrate the big day. The couple flew to the exotic island to ring in the New Year and seemed to have extended their stay, as Deepika's birthday is in the first week itself.

On the work front, the gorgeous beauty is set to appear in a challenging role of Rani Padmini in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati. The period drama also stars Ranveer and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles.

Deepika Padukone birthday: Fans feel actress looks best with ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor on-screen

On the eve of her birthday, television celebrities share their favourite movie starring Deepika.

Avika Gor:

I loved Deepika in Tamasha as Tara romancing Ranbir Kapoor who played Ved. They fall in love while on a holiday in Corsica and decide to keep their real identities undisclosed. I loved her performance. There is much to learn from her. (sic)

Roopal Tyagi: I loved her acting in Ram-Leela and Cocktail. The movies are very interesting and entertaining. The way she lived her life giving no bother to others and fearlessly. I was really inspired by her character (sic).

Rakhi Sawant: Deepika is one of my best friends. I have already been with her on-screen many a times. She is a beautiful and amazing person, she is hardworking and dedicated towards her work commitments. I like her performance in Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and many others. (sic)

Manu Punjabi: Deepika looks amazing and beautiful. She carries her beauty in her acting too. I enjoy watching her. I am fan of her movies like Housefull, Om Shanti Om. I remember meeting her in Biggboss house. (sic)

Shubhangi Atre believes that Deepika is a talent house and has done a fabulous performance in Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani.

Mahika Sharma: I enjoy Deepika's voice and the way she uses her expressions while performing. I enjoy watching her in movies like Chennai Express and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. (sic)

Priyanka Udhwani: I enjoyed watching Deepika in Piku. The movie was about a road trip to Kolkata that brings Piku (DP), an architect, closer to her ageing but nagging father Bhaskor Banerjee despite their disparate ideologies and fights over trivial issues. The movie was very much inspiring. (sic)

Yash Gera: I enjoyed watching Deepika in Tamasha. She was really amazing. I loved her performance. The way she acts and delivers her dialogue in such a sweet voice is adorable. (sic)

Sara Khan: Deepika's movies are really fantastic. She performs really well and amazingly. I try not to miss her movies, I really enjoy watching her movies. Love Aaj Kal, Bachna Ae Haseeno are my favourites. (sic)

Lovey Sasan enjoys watching Deepika's movies at times and loved her in Love Aaj Kal and Bajirao Mastani.

Puru Chibber: Deepika is really an amazing personality. She performs really well and the way she delivers her dialogues is amazing. Each movie of her is a must watch be it Om Shanti Om to Piku. (sic)