Deepika Padukone turns 31 on January 5 and the past year has been a stellar one for the actress.

Though none of her movies released in 2016, she did manage to land a role in Vin Diesel's much-awaited flick xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which hits screens on January 14, 2017, in India and worldwide on January 20.

In Bollywood, she will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, which also features Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

Padukone is one of the top actresses in her league today and has also been vocal about issues that matter to women. The actress has also spoken about her struggle with depression, after which she started the Live Laugh Love Foundation that creates awareness on mental health in the country.

Apart from this, she is also one of the most fashionable and well-dressed personalities in the industry today.

She makes regular appearances at various events on the red carpet and we must say, she slays! From ball gowns for formal events to casual-chic, Padukone has one of the best styles in Bollywood. And while Sonam Kapoor said on Koffee with Karan season 4: "Deepika's not a clotheshorse, she doesn't have her own style," we beg to differ.

The Padmavati actress not only flaunts designer wear with élan, but is also the epitome of casual-chic when it comes to the 'airport look'.