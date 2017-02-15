Deepika Padukone has reportedly agreed to feature in an upcoming Indo-China movie alongside Chinese actor Deng Chao. The film is being helmed by Sidharth Anand.

Deepika reportedly has said yes to the project. Sidharth was considering Deepika or Priyanka Chopra for the untitled Indo-China movie, but now the Padmavati actress has been finalised for the film, according to Filmfare.

However, there has not been any official confirmation on the said project. If the rumours are true, it will be interesting to see Deepika sharing screen space with a Chinese actor.

Both Deepika and Priyanka have now attained international fame for their respective Hollywood movies. While Deepika recently appeared in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, PeeCee will soon be seen in Baywatch.

Although Deepika's Hollywood debut could not make impact at the box office, the actress is set to appear in Sanjay Leela's big project Padmavati.

While she will play the titular role in the film, Ranveer Singh will play the character of Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor will be seen as Rawal Ratan Singh. The film was recently in controversy after director Bhansali was manhandled on the sets of the movie by some members of a local organisation in Rajasthan.

The members of Karni Sena had alleged that the film-maker distorted facts in the movie and that will present Rani Padmini in bad light. While the incident of attacking Bhansali was strongly criticised by the film fraternity, things turned normal after the director assured that there will not be anything objectionable in the film.