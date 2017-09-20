Priyanka Chopra is believed to have made a bigger name than Deepika Padukone when it comes to becoming a global star. However, DP has beaten PeeCee in the fashion game, according to Filmfare Fashion Poll 2017.

The magazine has announced the result of its annual poll, in which Deepika has won the title of "Queen of Fashion" in Bollywood, overtaking Priyanka, Sonam Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut.

The Padmavati actress topped the list by winning 36 percent votes, while Priyanka reached the second slot with 28 percent votes, followed by Sonam (27 percent) and Kangana (9 percent).

On the other side, Deepika's rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh became the "King of Fashion" in Bollywood, leaving Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Ayushmann Khurrana far behind.

Ranveer won the title with 42 percent votes, followed by Shahid (27 percent), Varun (26 percent) and Ayushmann (5 percent). Interestingly, Ranveer is often trolled for his fashion sense on social media.

However, Piggy Chops managed to beat Deepika and others for the title of "Look of the Year". She won the title with 29 percent votes, followed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (28 percent), Deepika (23 percent) and Sonam (20 percent). Priyanka was talked about for her long brown dress at the Met Gala 2017. Her look at the event certainly stood out.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput won the title for the "Most Stylish Couple" of Bollywood, followed by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.

Meanwhile, Deepika is all set to appear on the big screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, which also features Ranveer and Shahid. On the other side, Priyanka has been busy with her Hollywood projects. Apart from the Quantico series, the actress is currently shooting for another movie Isn't It Romantic.