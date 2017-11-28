Deepika Padukone recently won an award for crossing 20 million followers on Instagram.

The actress shared her milestone achievement by posting a picture of her happily holding the award.

To the fact that she is the most followed Asian Woman, Deepika has continued to amass a huge fan following ever since her Bollywood debut.

Showing her excitement, Deepika took to her Instagram sharing, "Was so excited to receive this today!This milestone will always be special!Thank you @instagram ".

Deepika enjoys a humongous fan following across the globe, a proof of which is seen on her social media accounts — Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

The fan following is not just limited to the followers, many fan clubs have emerged in the past few years which actively talk about the wonderful actress.

Deepika Padukone is currently being hailed for delivering a powerful performance in Padmavati. Deepika is known to hold the audience's fascination with the stunning posters of the film.

Her Ghoomar song has been winning audience across all quarters.

Padmavati has been embroiled in controversies ever since its announcement for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Rajput community over unconfirmed distortion of historical facts.

The Rajput Karni Sena and several politicians have strongly opposed the release of the movie because it is rumoured to have a dream sequence between Rani Padmini and Alauddin Khilji, something Bhansali has constantly denied.

While the Karni Sena has called for a "Bharat Bandh" on December 1 to protest against the film's release, the hanging of the body over the historic Nahargarh Fort has added a horrifying chapter to the ongoing issue.

Padmavati stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini alongside Shahid Kapoor who plays the role of Raja Rawal Ratan Singh.

Ranveer Singh plays Sultan Alauddin Khilji, who was apparently obsessed with the queen's beauty.