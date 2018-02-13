Salman Khan's Kick 2 is slated for release around Christmas 2019. However, the superstar has not found his heroine yet. But reports suggest that either Deepika Padukone or Amy Jackson will be the leading lady.

According to Filmfare, Amy has been roped in for Kick 2. The actress has not made a mark in Bollywood, but is a big star in South India. She has worked with actors like Vikram and Rajinikanth.

Now, she might be the leading lady of Salman in Kick 2.

However, a report by Times Now suggests that the makers of Kick 2 are trying to rope in Deepika Padukone. The pair of Salman and the Padmaavat actress has not been seen in any movie yet. Thus, Kick 2 might mark their first venture together.

In fact, a Bollywood Life report in October last year quoted a source as saying: "Deepika Padukone is being considered for Kick 2 with the film going on floors sometime next year. As Jacqueline and Salman are already working together in Race 3, it only makes sense to give viewers a fresh pairing. However, the final call is up to Sajid and Salman."

Earlier, the name of Jacqueline Fernandez had cropped up in connection with the film. She was the leading lady in Kick opposite Salman, and people loved the pair. But she will be seen in Race 3 with the superstar, and thus Jackie may not be repeated in Kick 2.

According to Bollywood Life, the makers were looking for a new face. A source close to the project had earlier told the portal: "Jacqueline Fernandez will not be a part of Kick 2. This is not because of any issue between anyone, but because the story is completely different.

"Jacqueline's track ended in Kick. In fact, Kick 2 has a completely new plot and characters, hence Sajid Nadiadwala and his team decided to cast a new leading lady. They've shortlisted a few names and should make an announcement soon."