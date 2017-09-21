Although Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have never admitted to their relationship in public, latest rumours suggest the two are already engaged.

Some photos that have surfaced on social media show Deepika wearing a ring on that significant finger, giving rise to rumours that the actress might have got engaged to Ranveer secretly.

The actress had recently attended a comedy show in Bangalore, where she was spotted with the ring on her finger. She apparently had the same ring during a secret holiday in London with Ranveer.

Reports also suggest that Deepika and Ranveer may soon tie the knot as well. The two rumoured lovebirds have been visibly more comfortable together in public, like when they were seen entering Mukesh Ambani's Ganpati celebrations hand in hand.

While the latest buzz around their engagement is doing the rounds, it was reported some time ago that the two had broken up. Some reports also claimed that the reason behind any tension between Deepika and Ranveer was that she was not ready to commit to the relationship, while the actor wanted to get married to her.

However, like those rumours, the buzz of the duo's engagement is also an assumption, and there is no official confirmation yet.

Check Deepika's photo that shows she wearing a ring:

[PIC] Deepika Padukone with her buddies Srila Rao, Nikhil Sosale, Malavika Nayak and sister Anisha at @theimprovindia show ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MMPJiF0BqL — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) September 16, 2017

Meanwhile, Deepika's first look from her upcoming movie Padmavati is out, and it got good response from the audience. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie also features Ranveer and Shahid Kapoor in key roles.

DP plays the titular character of Rani Padmini, while Ranveer will be seen as Alauddin Khilji, and Shahid as Rawal Ratan Singh. Slated to be released on December 1, Padmavati is one of the most-awaited flicks of this year.