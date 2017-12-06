India have not picked their best squad for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka, opening doors for some domestic performers, and one of them being Deepak Hooda. The Sri Lanka T20I series will take place from December 20-24. It will also be India's last assignment of the year.

The Baroda man received his maiden call-up on Monday, and the all-rounder had some positive words to say about his fellow Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Yuvraj Singh, who has helped him become a good cricketer.

However, it is due to Hooda's sheer merit and some good performances in IPL and domestic cricket, which helped him earn a call-up.

After sharing the dressing room with Yuvraj, Hooda seems to have made the most out of it. Hooda spoke to him and the southpaw from Punjab always passed him some important tips. Hooda considers him as a role model too.

"Look, you get a lot to learn from Yuvi Paa (Yuvraj Singh). All the way, he used to tell me how (how to play), how to bat at different situations, he always spoke about my strengths, told me about my weaknesses, how to react to a bowler, how to take the team ahead. Yuvi Paa is like a role model for me. And in the two years, I have learned a lot from him and will apply them," " PTI quoted Hooda as saying.

It remains to be seen if Hooda will get a chance to feature in the playing XI against Sri Lanka. If he gets a chance, the all-rounder should grab the opportunity with both hands and make a case for himself when the selectors sit down to pick the squad for any other series in the future too.

"I am an all-rounder and presently doing both the things (batting and bowling) good. I am feeling confident about my batting and bowling. I will give my 110 percent," said Hooda.