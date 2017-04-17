A decorated member of the US military is being investigated for working as a porn star in films during the past seven years. Chief Special Warfare Officer Joseph Schmidt III acted in at least 29 porn films under the name "Jay Voom."

Schmidt has served in the military for more than 23 years and holds several medals, including a citation of valour for combat overseas. But now he is being investigated for working in front of the camera as a porn star.

The Naval Special Warfare Command is investigating whether Schmidt took permission from commanders to work outside and whether he violated rules. The investigation started around eight months before Schmidt had planned to retire, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The investigation might affect Schmidt's rank and pension benefits.

"We have initiated a formal investigation into these allegations. There are very clear regulations which govern outside employment by (Naval Special Warfare) personnel as well as prohibitions on behaviour that is discrediting to the service," Capt Jason Salata, a spokesman for the SEALs, told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Schmidt has acted in porn films, including "Apple Smashing Lap Dance" and "Strippers Come Home Horny From the Club." In several porn films, he acted with his wife, porn megastar Jewels Jade, for her website. He has also acted with XXX actresses Mena Li and Ashden Wells in several films.

Thanks for all the support ! It's been extremely stressful on my family ... we are great people and our family comes first . A post shared by Jewels Jade TM Account (@jewelsjade71) on Apr 15, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

His wife Jade said that he joined porn industry to help her family pay the bills. "It's helped our family. It got us out of a lot of financial issues we were going through," Jade said. "I could take care of the child. I could try to get us out of financial debt."

She also revealed that many of his fellow SEALs were aware of porn moonlighting and they have even watched the videos online. "They knew about it at work," Jade said. "He got called in and they said, 'Look, keep it on the low, don't mention the SEAL name and blah, blah, blah.' He was always pretty open about it with the command. I mean, honestly, all of his buddies knew about it. Everybody knew about it," she said.