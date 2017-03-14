OnePlus recently made headlines by signing Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan as the brand ambassador and started "Best Smartphone Contest" offering a chance to win Rs. 1 crore. But the company is not even close to done surprising its fans.

OnePlus shared a cryptic tweet on Monday midnight, where it mentioned: "something is about to down with @onePlus & @coletteparis." The company confirmed that the surprise showdown is set for March 15.

As you can see above, there isn't much to go by, so we are going to explore all the possibilities.

OnePlus, as we all know, is a smartphone brand and Colette Paris is a renowned fashion brand known for its unique and loud designs. This partnership could lead to many things, but one thing that interests us is Colette's smartphone accessories like tangle-free earphones. Since this is the closest thing to OnePlus smartphones, we are betting on some new smartphone accessory to be revealed on March 15.

But we won't be surprised if OnePlus explores some new areas as well. It is a brand known for its bold moves and does not just limit itself to smartphones in terms of satisfying its users. The company has a wide range of smartphone accessories, designer phone covers, trendy bags, and much more.

It is not a coincidence that Colette Paris also has a line of handbags and accessories, which could very well blend with OnePlus' product portfolio. Colette also has clothes, shoes, fashion jewellery, scents, stationary and a lot more. The possibilities are endless here, and we don't have to wait much longer to find out exactly what's coming on Wednesday.

If rumours are to be believed, OnePlus could even launch a blue-hued OnePlus 3T in collaboration with Colette. This is derived from the blue background shade in the tweet, which is a long, yet a sensible shot.

Stay tuned to find out what unfolds on March 15.