Padmaavat actor Shahid Kapoor broke hearts when he tied the knot to Mira (Rajput) Kapoor in 2015. But the star wife's public appearances and a handful of her interviews won everyone's hearts.

Mira didn't take much time to get along with the B-Town people and their lifestyle. Now, she herself is setting some fashion goals, making her an adorable and stylish mommy in the tinsel town? Especially when she dons traditional attires.

The lady never disappointed us with her fashion sense and recently, she walked the ramp with her hubby dearest at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 on day-1.

The most beautiful couple of Bollywood showcased Anita Dongre's collection - Songs of Summer. Shahid wore a traditional sherwani and Mira wore a printed lehenga-choli. On the ramp the couple created fairytale moments by showing some twirling and adorable moments, giving couples across some serious relationship goals.

A post shared by Filmy adda (@filmyaddaa) on Jan 31, 2018 at 6:07pm PST

"Mira looks as beautiful today as she looked that day. And maybe we could have got married again today," said Shahid Kapoor after the show.

It was Mira's first time as a showstopper, she said, "I have to be honest, I did ask Shahid that I hope I wouldn't fall. Everyone walks with so much attitude and they've been doing it for so many years, obviously, I was really nervous but I knew I was in safe hands. The moment we stepped on the ramp, I just looked at him and said all the best but I needed all the luck."

Mira has proved that simplicity is also fashion. Her minimal make-up and well-thought outfits have always impressed everyone. In fact, the star wife looks breathtaking with no makeup as well. Mira is quite active on Instagram and is seen posting her de-glam photos and sometimes along with her little daughter, Misha.

Take a look at a few of Mira's top looks here:

