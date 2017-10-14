On Friday when the Supreme Court of India referred the contentious issue of entry of women to the Sabarimala temple in Kerala to a Constitution bench, Prayar Gopalakrishnan, chairman of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), stirred another storm by making a bizarre statement, that is widely read as an insult on women in general. Opposing the women's entry, he said that the board will not allow "to turn the shrine into a Thailand."

Referring to the SC order and the stand taken by the ruling Left government in Kerala in the issue, Gopalakrishnan insisted that self-respecting women from dignified family would not enter the shrine on their free will even if the court allowed it. The state government had supported the demands for allowing women in the menstrual age of 10 to 50 into the temple.

"We will not allow Sabarimala to turn a Thailand," said Gopalakrishnan at a press meet. Probed further on the board's stand, he went on to add: "Even if the court says the women of any age can enter the hills shrine, the member of a dignified, decent family with self respect will not enter the temple."

Gopalakrishnan said both the custom and security and safety of women were their concerns on the matter. Claiming that the security and safety of women would be compromised if women of all age were allowed to enter the temple, the board Chairman stated the board has a firm and clear stand on the matter.

"If women are allowed to enter the shrine, women police will also have to be deployed for their security and this will lead to immoral activities," he claimed.

In a hard-hitting response to Prayar Gopalakrishnan, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran questioned Prayar's contentions. "What parallel is he drawing? What does he mean by making such a statement," the minister quipped.

Demanding an apology from the board chairman, the minister stated Prayar has not only challenged the court but the temple and also the women community as a whole. "There is no ban on women below 10 and above 50 years of age to enter the temple. By making such bizarre statement, Prayar has insulted them as well," he went on to add.

Netizens seem to be divided on the matter. While some agree with the statement of Devaswom Board Chairman, many have come down heavily on him, wondering how someone occupying a responsible position like him could make such absurd statements.