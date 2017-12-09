It is raining discounts in the Indian auto market with car makers pushing ahead with offers to boost their year-end sales. Here is a quick check on the carmakers and models that are set to warm the cockles of auto lovers' hearts. You will be surprised to discover that these discounts and offers are running up to Rs 8.85 lakhs.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki offers a discount on modes like Alto, Wagon R, Swift and Ertiga. The entry-level hatchback gets a discount of up to Rs 35,000. The dealerships of the company is reportedly also offering Rs 30,000 discount on Swift as well. On Ertiga diesel variants, Maruti Suzuki has doubled the discount to Rs 40,000. The discounts vary as per the location and variants.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors has announced 'Mega Offer Max Celebration' campaign for its selected cars. The year-end offer also allows Tata customers to purchase their desired vehicle for a down payment of just Rs 1.

The company is offering savings up to Rs 26,000 on the Tiago hatchback purchase. The Tigor compact sedan is offered with savings up to Rs 32,000 and Zest with Rs 68,000. Among the bigger vehicles, the Hexa is offered with savings up to Rs 78,000. The highest benefit is for Safari Storme purchase. The SUV can be bought for discounts of Rs 1 lakh in December. The offer is depending on the model and variant.

In addition, Tata Motors has tied up with leading financiers and banks to offer up to 100 percent funding through finance schemes on the passenger vehicles.

Audi India

Audi India is offering Special prices and EMI options on select models in India under "Audi Rush" package. The scheme covers four models from the Audi India range namely Audi A3, Audi A4, Audi A6 and Audi Q3 SUV. These models now come with whopping discounts in the range of Rs 3 lakh to 8.85 lakh. Customers can also avail Audi India's unique "Buy Now, Pay in 2019" offering. The scheme is valid for a limited period though.

Hyundai India

The dealerships of Hyundai are offering discounts and benefits up to Rs 65,000 on Elite i20 and its variants, reports DNA India.

The automakers like Honda, Ford, and Volkswagen have also announced various discounts and benefits to boost the sales in December.