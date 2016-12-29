Debbie Reynolds dies aged 84 one day after daughter Carrie Fisher

  • December 29, 2016 14:03 IST
    By Reuters
Debbie Reynolds dies aged 84 one day after daughter Carrie Fisher Close
Embed
Debbie Reynolds, most famous for her film role in ‘Singin’ in the Rain’, died at age 84 on 28 December. Reynolds passed just one day after the death of daughter Carrie Fisher, aged 60. It is reported that Reynolds was planning Fisher’s funeral when she suffered a stroke. Her death was confirmed by Todd Fisher, The Associated Press reported, saying the stress of his sisters death was too much for their mother.
loading image
IBT TV
A-list Insider: Drake is Spotify's most-streamed artist, another royal baby on the way
Most popular