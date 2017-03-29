Death threats and racial abuse hurled at Iranian couple by man on New York subway

An Iranian couple using the subway in New York were verbally harassed by a fellow passenger as they rode the C train from Penn Station uptown, on Saturday 25 March.Mahsa, who asked for her last name to be withheld, posted this footage, in which a man is heard hurling abuse at her and her partner.She wrote on Facebook: “We noticed him getting on the train at 42nd St because he was looking at us hatefully and grumbling something under his breath. When the train got less crowded at 59th St, he started cursing loudly the whole way till 125th St.”