Netflix has just unveiled the new trailer of Death Note based on Japanese horror manga. The live-action adaptation will be directed by Blair Witch helmer Adam Wingard.

In the trailer, high-school student Light Turner (Nat Wolff) is shown reading a book which has a supernatural ability to kill people. Once he writes down the name of the person and visualises his/her face, the person would be killed soon.

As Light will go on a killing spree, he will get almost caught by international detective known as L (Lakeith Stanfield).

But the movie will remain incomplete without Ryuk, the god of death. At the end of the trailer, Light looks horrified as he hears the blood-curdling voice of Ryuk, "Shall we begin?"

The cast of Death Note includes Margaret Qualley as Mia Sutton, Lakeith Stanfield as L, Paul Nakauchi as Watari, Shea Whigham as James Turner, and Willem Dafoe as the voice of Ryuk. The film will premiere on Netflix on August 25, 2017.

Producers Roy Lee and Dan Lin stated: "Our vision for Death Note has always been to bring this captivating story to the screen for its long-time manga fans and to introduce the world to this dark and mysterious masterpiece."

In the meantime, the comics' fans seem to be extremely unhappy as they think the movie will be drastically different from the anime. A large number of fans are apparently raging on Twitter expressing their anger over the casting.

Take a look at how Twitterati has been reacting to the new trailer.

Most Anime fans reactions after seeing Netflix's #DeathNote Teaser Trailer pic.twitter.com/w8pTjsbkpR — BGM (@BGMcast) March 22, 2017

when you see the new death note trailer... #DEATHNOTE pic.twitter.com/YHedih8f6f — Kirk Iverson (@kirkiversace) March 22, 2017

Showed my brother the Netflix DeathNote trailer, DeathNote is one of his favorite anime. And the first thing he said was "is this a parody?" — The No Switch Wonder (@Shinylightz_) March 22, 2017

Yes, the first one being, why the fuck has this been whitewashed? I'll just wait for Fullmetal Alchemist, thank you. #deathnotetrailer https://t.co/1D0kzQcf1d — Ashwini (@Wannu) March 23, 2017

Can Hollywood stop stealing ethnic stories and rewriting them in a way that erases ethnic people? #deathnotetrailer — Bitch of Babylon (@ananyab26) March 23, 2017