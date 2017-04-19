UK stuntman Ally Law recorded the nerve-wracking moment he illegally scaled to the edge of a 200m-high crane in Melbourne on 14 April. Law is known for climbing landmarks all over the world, posting his videos to YouTube where he has over 110,000 subscribers. Victoria state police have told 9news.com.au that they are now investigating the video.
Death-defying daredevil records illegal 200m-high crane climb
UK stuntman Ally Law recorded the nerve-wracking moment he illegally scaled to the edge of a 200m-high crane in Melbourne on 14 April. Law is known for climbing landmarks all over the world, posting his videos to YouTube where he has over 110,000 subscribers. Victoria state police have told 9news.com.au that they are now investigating the video.
- April 19, 2017 15:02 IST
-