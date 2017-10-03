Finally, McDonald's is bringing back its 'the year's most talked-about dipping sauce'. Yes, you read it right. McDonald's has announced that their famous Szechuan sauce is returning but just for one day.

The international fast food joint announced that the sauce from the '90s will be available for only one day on October 7.

A McDonald's representative confirmed the news and stated in a press release that the sauce would be available in "limited quantities for a limited run available in restaurant for one day only."

McDonald's is promoting the special offer for the Szechuan sauce on a website that is particularly devoted to its new chicken tenders, for which it created 10 new sauces.

Oh…did-did you guys want this? ? Szechuan Sauce…on a poster & maybe your taste buds: only on 10/7. Full deets at https://t.co/7WUSDF1C3v pic.twitter.com/eT4PxW3fEi — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 1, 2017

"We're also giving away a one-time only, limited-edition, run of Szechuan Sauce in select restaurants," McDonald's says on its chicken tenders site. "And when we say limited, we mean really, really limited!"

While McDonald's has not made any official statement why they are bringing back the sauce or whether the sauce is somehow related to Adult Swim's Rick and Morty series, co-creator Justin Roiland must be delightful hearing the news. He also included a joke about the Szechuan sauce in the Rick and Morty season 3 premiere.

In the meantime, Mike Haracz‏, a chef at McDonald's, took to Twitter to share the news with Roiland as he posted a picture and captioned it, "Your fans showed us what they got, now WE got to bring it back. Super limited run Szechuan Sauce, only on 10/7!"

Your fans showed us what they got, now WE got to bring it back.? Super limited run Szechuan Sauce, only on 10/7! https://t.co/saa8FfGYNQ pic.twitter.com/i2SbRtTxn5 — Chef Mike Haracz (@Mike_Haracz) October 1, 2017

Previously, the fast-food chain also issued three jars of Szechuan sauce to lucky fans via a Twitter contest on the night of Rick and Morty season 3 premiere in July.