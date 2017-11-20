Deepika Padukone attended country's first Social Media Summit & Awards 2017 organised by the Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday.

She was awarded the Most Popular Indian Actress on Social Media and guess what she wore for the big event?

A Sailesh Singhania saree. Well, all we can say is it was a misfit and looks horrible. What's with the sleeves Deepika? A green Banarasi sari with golden zari work paired with a parrot green puff-sleeved blouse. Why?

Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, with hair and make-up by Daniel Bauer and Anjali Chauhan, Padukone chose to style her hair into a simple parted bun and a heavy neck-piece by Tanishq Jewellery. Why?

❤️❤️❤️ @deepikapadukone today for The Social Sumit Awards wearing saree @s_singhanias jewellery @tanishqjewellery hair and makeup @danielbauermakeupandhair assisted by @anjalichauhan16 #padmavatipromotions A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on Nov 19, 2017 at 8:45am PST

We have seen Deepika in such fabulous outfits but looks like it's a pattern for her to have one horrible look every now and then.

We love you Deepika, but you really need to fire your stylist. She has been listed under the worst dressed category several times, especially by foreign media. Aren't you tired of fashion blunders?

Deepika's recent blunder was also seen at Jio MAMI 2017's closing ceremony on October 18. She wore an emerald green shimmery pantsuit by Monisha Jaising. A sleek hairdo, smoky eyes and Saint Laurent earrings finished her look.

While the explanation of her appearance is fancy, her look was not impressive. Her earrings looked like a chandelier and that make-up was a big no with the shining pantsuit.

We wonder whether the stars have any say when it comes to when and where to wear what. This is not the first time that the actress has made such fashion faux pas.

The Padmavati actress is always under the radar of negativity on social media. Deepika Padukone recently appeared at GQ Fashion Nights in a black saree, and the diva just looked stunning. However, many on social media found her dress too revealing, and yet again slut-shamed the actress.

Deepika wore an outfit designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee at the event. The gorgeous actress was much praised for sporting the unusual looking saree. Nonetheless, there are some who trolled her on social media.

Many of them started making abusive comments on the photos, and some trolled her on the pretext of "Indian culture". Some even went on to the extent that they said that such outfits invited rapes. Some slut-shamed her saying that she wants to grab attention by exposing her body

However, there are many others too who gave back to the trolls saying that attire never is a cause for rape, but such cheap mentality is.