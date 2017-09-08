Sometimes, one wonders whether General Bipin Rawat is the chief of the Indian or the Pakistani army. The motormouth army chief once again expressed his extremist views that India should be prepared for war against both Pakistan and China, drawing the ire of China's Global Times this time which called him a "big mouth".

Was there any need for the army chief to flex his muscles, especially at a time when the leaderships of the two countries are trying to overcome the sour taste of Doklam through talks? Rawat should know by heart that the military has no say in the governance or external affairs of India, as it is in various developing countries, including Pakistan and such irresponsible remarks to generate nationalistic hue will only cause more problem for the elected civilian government of the country, which holds the actual reigns of power.

The army chief is speaking harshly because he has the political backing

It is also true that people like Rawat are feeling overenthusiastic to express their zeal because they have the support of the nationalist forces that rule India today. The same Rawat had found an ally in Venkaiah Naidu, the current vice president, after he had defended the tying of a youth in front of an army jeep to fend off the attackers in Jammu & Kashmir, saying the "dirty war" in the state required "innovative ways" to counter it. Naidu, who was a Union minister then, said he fully agreed with Rawat's stand.

There is thus no surprise that Rawat will continue to talk big, even at the expense of jeopardising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy initiatives (this is the second time that Rawat has spoken about India's preparedness to fight war on many fronts) but it is quite disappointing to see that the army chief has not been asked to remain silent before his words cause considerable damage.

The tendency to publicise army's private thoughts

Rawat's theories of China's 'salami slicing' tactic or that nuclear deterrence might not completely prevent a war might have realistic implications for the strategy and policy-makers as well as army think tank, but to issue provocative statements after projecting those theories in the public to seek a mandate in a way is not what the army chief is supposed to do. In the Modi era, we are seeing far too publicity-mongering for even top military action (the surgical strikes of September last year, for example).

This behaviour by the Indian Army elite resembling its Pakistani counterpart is not a healthy precedent and no matter how much nationalistically zealous our current civilian leadership is, it could find things immensely difficult if excessive talks are not reined in soon. Politicisation of the army is not good for a democracy.

The hyper-nationalist media is also equally responsible in turning the army into a 'political unit', serving the cause of the ruling establishment. Rawat's words are dangerously nullifying Modi's foreign policy initiatives vis-a-vis China and Pakistan and it will only hurt the latter's image as a statesman, just as it has been happening in Pakistan over the decades. Will this over service satisfy Modi's dream any good?