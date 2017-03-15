In a major relief for multiplex cine audience, the Karnataka government has finally introduced a cap on ticket prices in the state. The maximum ticket price for any language film in the state will be Rs 200.

Following the Tamil Nadu model, the state government announced the decision during its state budget presentation on Wednesday, March 15. The decision has been welcomed by the film industry as well as cine-goers, who have praised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

However, the film industry watchers say that the major credit for the government's decision should go to social commentator Kirik Keerthi aka Keerthi Kumar, who was also a contestant on the television show Bigg Boss 4 Kannada, filmmaker Dayal Padmanabhan and KM Veeresh, the founder of Chitraloka website and a former member of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC).

The trio raised their voice on the exorbitant ticket rates charged by multiplexes and campaigned for the cap on ticket prices. Their efforts, backed by the KFCC and Kannada Chalanachitra Academy, gave a reason for the people of Karnataka, and especially Bengalureans, to cheer as multiplexes can now charge only a maximum of Rs 200 for any show, any day. International Business Times, India spoke to the campaigners to find out what they have to say about the development:

Kirik Keerthi: "I had started the campaign three months before the last year's budget. I had gone pillar to post, meeting KFCC officer bearers and ministers and wrote articles about the exorbitant ticket prices prevailing at multiplexes in Karnataka. But I was disappointed in the end because the government failed to take any decision. I am happy that at least now they have introduced a cap on the ticket price.

Although we demanded the tickets to be capped at Rs 120, we are happy as there will be some uniformity. Multiplexes preferred other language films because the profit margins were high and they wanted to do profits, hence preferred any film that generated good profits.

Kannada films will be a big beneficiary from the government's move. Carnival Cinemas had the cap on ticket prices at around Rs 200 and people watched movies in big numbers as the tickets were affordable. But it is not the same in other multiplexes as a family of five would have to at least spend Rs 2,000-2,500 if they come to watch a movie in a multiplex.

Now that the profit margins will be same, they would not mete out unfair treatment to Kannada films. With state government giving entertainment tax exemption for Kannada films, the future looks bright for Sandalwood."

Dayal Padmanabhan: "I welcome the government's decision and am finally happy that our movement has ended in success. The occupancy rates for Kannada films will go high as people used to hesitate to come to theatres due to the fancy prices. I see this as a positive development for Sandalwood."

KM Veeresh: "This has been a long-standing demand from Sandalwood. I personally thank Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Sa Ra Govindu (KFCC President), SV Rajendra Singh Babu (Chairperson, Kannada Chalanachitra Academy) and Jayamala, who was part of the committee that recommended to the government to put a cap on the ticket prices.

I am really happy because Kannada films, which are often neglected by multiplexes, will now be given importance by multiplexes, which often neglected our films. We wanted the price to be at Rs 150, but it is okay, Rs 200 is still a reasonable price. Moreover, the government has taken a few other decisions, including making multiplexes allot two screens for Kannada films at the prime time."