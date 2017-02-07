If you are in the United States and a Motorola fan, you shouldn't miss this deal. The company's modular flagship smartphone the Moto Z (unlocked version) has received a huge price cut – a discount of $250.

The Moto Z is currently available at $449.99 as opposed to the original price of $699.99 on B&H. The carrier is also offering freebies worth around $125. Freebies include B&H Photo Video Smartphone Bundle, Spieltek VR-M2 Virtual Reality Smartphone Headset with Magnet Button, and B&H Photo Video $25 B&H E-Gift Card. The deal will end at 2:59 AM EST on Wednesday.

The unlocked version of Moto Z is also available at $449.99 on Amazon. Albeit, without freebies.

Motorola Moto Z specifications:

The device has a 5.5-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1,440x2,560 pixels (535 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, and an Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat).

It also features a 4GB RAM, a 64GB internal memory expandable up to 2TB via microSD card, a 13MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, laser autofocus, OIS and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, 1.4 µm pixel size and LED flash, and a 2600mAh battery.

The device supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, NFC, and USB type-C 1.0 reversible connector.

(Source: B&H / Amazon)