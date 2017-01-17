Microsoft has slashed the price of the flagship hybrid 2-in-1tablet Surface Pro 4 series in select markets. The company is giving away Surface Pro 4 (with Core i5 CPU+4GB RAM) for $899, $100 less than original MRP, exclusively on Microsoft retail and online stores in the United States and Puerto Rico regions. This offer is valid till January 28, 2017.

This $100 discount offer is a pretty good deal considering the features the Surface Pro 4 boasts of. It flaunts an impressive 12.3-inch PixelSense display with 2736x1824p resolution, which guarantees rich viewing experience.

Also read: HMD Global's PPT slide leaked; Nokia's Android phone roadmap is bigger than you thought

Under-the-hood, it houses Intel's advanced sixth generation Core i5 processor backed by company's proprietary Windows 10 Pro OS, 8MP primary camera on the rear-side, 5MP HD snapper on the front and a high capacity battery where-in user watch video for close to 9 hours.

It comes in three 6th Gen Intel chip variants- Core m3, Core i5 and i7 with m3 Intel HD graphics 515 and i5 Intel HD graphics 520 and i7 Intel Iris GPU respectively. Based on the requirement, users can choose 4GB/8GB/16GB RAM option for system configuration.

However, consumers have to buy the smart-cover with keypad separately.

Watch this space for latest news on Microsoft products.

Key features of Microsoft Surface Pro 4: