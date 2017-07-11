After wrapping up the schedule of Avengers: Infinity War, Josh Brolin has taken over the role of Cable from Deadpool 2. The actor, who will be playing Cable alongside Ryan Reynolds in the Deadpool sequel, began his preparation for the role some months ago.

Posting pictures from his workout sessions, the actor has been actively showing off his body transformation on social media platforms. However, the stunning transformation has raised a few eyebrows. Is Brolin taking the help of steroids for his Deadpool role?

A new article by Star claims that the actor is on steroids to beef up for his role in the X-Men movie. Shocked? The report speculates that he is on "steroids or some type of supplements" that is helping him build up so quickly. "It's almost unbelievable that someone could build that kind of muscle so quickly," the report suggested.

However, Gossip Cop has taken a step to clarify the doubt and confirm that the actor is indeed clean. The actor once posted about his diet, expressing his disappointment of staying away from carbs like bread, pasta and other similar food products.

Reassuring that he is still on the same diet and away from drugs, a source close to Brolin confirmed to the website, "Totally clean: no sugar, no breads, no pastas, no drugs, none of it. Fish, rice, eggs, veggies, water."

The source also asked fans to take a look at his workout videos if they need to see his ongoing transformations. The actor has posted most of his training videos on his Instagram account.

While this does clarify that the actor is off drugs, steroid usage in Hollywood is not a new subject of discussion. Actors from Christian Bale to Tom Hardy, Hugh Jackman and head of them all, Sylvester Stallone, have been accused of taking the needle to beef up within a matter of a few weeks.

A report published by The Hollywood Reporter in 2013 also suggests that about 20 percent of actors use PEDs to bulk up. The exact percentage of the actors taking help from steroids is not known yet.

The filming of the movie has begun. Deadpool 2 releases on June 1, 2018.