Deadpool 2 is just two months away and a new trailer is expected to drop on March 22. The Ryan Reynolds starrer dropped a trailer earlier in February, which introduced Josh Brolin's Cable and teased the sequel.

According to Trailer Track, the new trailer announcement will hit the internet this Thursday. The trailer announcement was made on X-Men account of Sina Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter.

When translated into English, the announcement read, "Tomorrow will be released # # Deadmen 2 # latest notice. In the new notice, a large number of new heroes have struck! ! ! This new character comes on stage to open a new story for ## The tip of the FANS Come and guess the identity of these few people. It's time to prove that you're a senior deathguard powder."

Over the past few days, there have been contradicting reports regarding the early screening audience reactions. At first, reports suggested that the movie was tested poorly. But later, there were reports suggesting that the movie tested well, some even saying it outperformed the first Deadpool movie.

These contradicting statements got fans wary about the reshoots. Speculations were at high that the makers were trying to fix the movie. But cast member Brianna Hildebrand spoke to ScreenGeek and clarified these rumors.

"No, it was nothing that had gone wrong. I think it's a common misconception too – that people think that reshoots are to fix things that people didn't like. A lot of the time, reshoots are to add more of the things that people loved. [Filmmakers] watch their films again and are like 'better fix that.' I don't know how much I can say about that," she said.

Following the clarification, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that a secret cameo was also shot and fans think it could Hugh Jackman joining the team.

As for the second trailer, Trailer Tracker reveals that it is a traditional trailer that will last up 2:32 minutes.

What will the trailer release?

The trailer is expected to drop on March 22.

What time: The trailer releases at 9 am ET/ 6 am PT/ 1pm GMT/ 6:30 IST

Where to watch Deadpool 2 trailer online:

Deadpool

20th Century Fox

Ryan Reynolds