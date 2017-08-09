Deadpool 2 actor Ryan Reynolds is having some fun online trolling Spider-Man star Tom Holland. Reynolds and his team are currently busy shooting in Vancouver, Canada on the X-Men sequel, but took some time out to take a dig at the Marvel superhero.

In a few leaked pictures from the filming locations, fans were informed that a part of Vancouver was diverted because of Deadpool 2's filming. A stunt scene of sorts was being filmed which required a huge part of a road to be empty. As soon as the filming wrapped up, Reynolds took to his social media platforms to thank the Vancouver Police Department and took a jab at Spider-Man.

Also Read: Deadpool 2: Domino films MID AIR stunt scene with Ryan Reynolds

The actor posed and posted a picture of the police officials who helped in a smooth filming of Deadpool 2. Captioning the picture he said, "Thank you #VPD. And the great people of Vancouver for putting up with road closures and traffic delays as we film Spider-Man downtown." Classic Reynolds!

Fans quickly noticed what he did and began "speculating" plot twists. "WAIT YOU'RE SPIDER-MAN?! what a plot twist ! so who is Tom?" wrote one while a few tweeted a few pictures of Spider-Man and Deadpool memes hoping that the duo will collaborate one day.

This is not the first time that the actor has trolled Holland. When the first picture from the sets of Deadpool 2 was shared by Reynolds, it was evidently a dig at Holland's Spider-Man: Homecoming poster. The two had also indulged in a Twitter banter to discuss Brazilian waxing.

Thank you #VPD. And the great people of Vancouver for putting up with road closures and traffic delays as we film Spider-Man downtown. pic.twitter.com/EweL1TtM2k — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 8, 2017

Are we finally going to get this ?? pic.twitter.com/VFv109s3kV — Christoph Hargadon (@Allknowingkris) August 8, 2017

Before he went about making fun of Spider-Man, the actor gave fans a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes of the R-Rated movie feature Cable actor Josh Brolin. Posting a picture of the mighty X-Men actor on sets, Brolin was accompanied by junior Deadpool. Pulling off a FRIENDS dialogue, he captioned the picture on Instagram: "The camera really does add 10 pounds."

Josh Brolin and I love to just hang out and chat between takes. He calls me his lil' Shake Weight™. pic.twitter.com/Thru3iS48w — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 8, 2017

Assuming to be an enthusiastic fan, the two looked adorable in the picture.

There were tons of filming videos and photos that were shared online by onlookers and news agencies present at the shooting location. Take a look:

Outside my brothers office today in Vancouver. Deadpool on the move ☠️☠️☠️ A post shared by James Thompson (@blackbadger) on Aug 8, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

Deadpool 2 is slated to release in June next year.