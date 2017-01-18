Pierce Brosnan as Cable in Deadpool 2? Apparently, the Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds dropped some major hints about the forthcoming sequel.

Recently Reynolds took to Instagram sharing a cryptic photo of him with Hugh Jackman and Pierce Brosnan, captioned, "Wolvie. Bond. Wade." The three actors were in a 'hear no evil, speak no evil, see no evil' pose in the photo.

After seeing the photo, fans now have started speculating that Pierce Brosnan could play the role of Cable in Deadpool 2. Fuelling the speculation a little, Hugh Jackman also posted a different photo of them to his Twitter. While there is no official confirmation about the casting details of the Deadpool sequel, fans have gone wild thinking that the former James Bond actor could be a part of the blockbuster superhero movie.

It has recently been confirmed that time-travelling mutant Cable will appear in the movie. Cable's real name is Nathan Summers and he is the son of X-Men leader Cyclops and Madelyne Pryor, who is Jean Grey's clone. He is a telekinetic time traveller.

Deadpool producers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick revealed that they decided to chuck Cable's origin story to make it simple. "So with Cable, he's got such a convoluted past, and such a convoluted origin story that I think we're going to try to leave that, not mysterious, but there are a lot of twists and turns, cloning and all this stuff where you go, 'Oh my God. How do we get that across in a two-hour movie?" Wernick told Collider.

"I think we're going to distill him down to his essence. It will be authentic and faithful, but it's not going to include the 18,000 details if you were going to read a Wikipedia page about Cable, you'd roll your eyes."

Meanwhile, it has also raised the question about Jackman's presence in the photograph along with Reynolds and Brosnan. Hugh Jackman's forthcoming solo Wolverine movie, Logan is set to release in March, which will be his last turn as the iconic mutant as well. Thus, it can be believed that Jackman may have just been promoting his movie, Logan.

On the other hand, it was recently confirmed Negasonic Teenage and Colossus will return for the forthcoming sequel.

Deadpool 2 will reportedly start filming in June 2017. The movie is expected to arrive in theaters until 2018.