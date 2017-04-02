Brad Pitt was indeed running for Cable's role in Deadpool 2. While things looked great and the Inglorious Bastards actor was set to join the X-Men series, the deal was called off.

But another name has been added to the list of the possible Cable actor. Talking to JoBlo, the Deadpool 2 director hinted that Man of Steel actor Michael Shannon could be the top of the list of actors who could ply Cable in the Deadpool sequel.

Also Read: Did Deadpool 2 writers just confirm a Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman meet in R-Rated sequel?

Yes, director David Leitch spoke to website during CinemaCon and reveals that he would be on top of the roof if the DC actor joined the Marvel camp. "You know, I think, Michael Shannon, that name speaks for itself, he's an incredible actor and he can accomplish anything. Yeah, I'm passionate about him as an actor and, look, he would make an incredible Cable," he said.

But, he added, "If that happens, I would be through the roof that I get to work with another incredible actor. I can't say that it's going to happen, because we're looking – the list is what the list is. But, yeah, I have nothing but great things to say about him and I'm a huge, huge fan."

"Please make it happen."

But why can't we watch Pitt and Ryan Reynolds together? Talking to Comicbook.com at the same event, the director Leitch revealed the reason.

He said, "We had a great meeting with Brad, he was incredibly interested in the property. Things didn't work out schedule-wise. He's a fan, and we love him, and I think he would've made an amazing Cable." Could you already plan a third sequel to the Deadpool series and cast Pitt right away?

Anyway, rumour has it that apart from the Man of Steel actor, the makers are choosing between David Harbour from Stranger Lines and Kyle Chandler from Bloodlines for the role. Russel Crowe also retweeted a fan art featuring him as the Cable to the comic creator Rob Liefeld giving him a casting idea.

As of now, the Deadpool sequel will see Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese writing the script that they say is almost ready and Leitch directing the movie. Deadpool 2 will introduce Deadpool's time-traveling mutant partner, Cable, as well as X-Force member Domino.

Deadpool stars Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein, T.J. Miller, Gina Carano, Leslie Uggams, Brianna Hildebrand, and Stefan Kapičić. It is set to release in 2018. The remaining starcast will be announced "very soon" said the writers.