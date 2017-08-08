"Holy sh*t. Game on," captioned Ryan Reynolds when he shared the epic first look at Josh Brolin's Cable from Deadpool 2. The actor has been actively introducing new characters from the Deadpool sequel and he took to kick-start the week on a fantastic note when he dropped the first look at the mighty Cable.

Almost a week after the Deadpool actor introduced Zazie Beetz's Domino, Reynolds took Instagram by storm when he surprised fans with pictures of Cable from the R-Rated movie. The actor dropped not one but two images. Calling out the character in typical Deadpool style, the actor captioned the other picture shared, "We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future. #PremiumCABLE"

Sharing the same picture on his social media account, Brolin blended into the Deadpool tone and captioned the pictures: "Now offering 25 percent off your next autopsy. #youremine #deadpool"

Brolin's transformation is evident in the pictures. The Marvel actor, who will be seen playing Thanos in Avenger: Infinity War before debuting as Cable next year, looked extremely toned and ready to take on Reynolds' Deadpool. Fans also took notice of his impressive suit and are unable to stop raving about it.

As compared to Domino's look in the movie, which received flak for not depicting the exact replica from the comic books, Cable's attire and makeup come extremely close, some could even say the makers nailed it with Brolin.

But if you look closely, [spoiler alert] there is one element that eagle eyed fans would not miss – a teddy bear tied on one side of Cable's waist. The teddy does not fit to the outfit pictured in the comic books. So why exactly is there a teddy?

Fans theory suggests that the teddy is an indication of a Hope Summers subplot. While fans are going gaga to decode it, we presume that the studio is just taking fans on a ride and it could be an element added just for fun.

Hours after the first look dropped a slew of photos and videos from the Deadpool 2's filming location dropped adding to more plot speculations.

Shared by fans on Twitter, the picture visualises a stunt double of (assumingly) Brolin's Cable between a scene, Domino actress Beetz (or her stunt double) filming on a motorcycle and a video featuring a fight sequence being shot.

Deadpool 2 is currently filming in Vancouver and the film is slated to release on June 1, 2018.