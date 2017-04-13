No one would have ever thought that an Avengers actor would take over the role of Cable in Deadpool 2. Surprising the fans of the R-Rated movie, Deadpool makers announced that Josh Brolin will don the role of Cable.

Yes, the Thanos actor will be a part of the Deadpool sequel and honestly, no one saw it coming. Numerous names, including Brad Pitt, did the rounds to play the role of the son of Scott Summers, also known as the X-Man Cyclops. And clearly, Ryan Reynolds is not happy!

Taking to twitter to confirm the news of the new cast member, the Deadpool actor posted a bizarre picture with a caption that expressed all that he felt about Avengers' Thanos joining the cast.

His caption read: "The f**k, Fox! You can't play 2 characters in the same universe!! Josh Brolin was in Sicario and I was in Sabrina The Teenage Witch." Though he made a statement filled with sarcasm, the actor did speak out all our minds. How can Brolin jump from MCU world to the X-Men universe?

The fuck, Fox! You can't play 2 characters in the same universe!! Josh Brolin was in Sicario and I was in Sabrina The Teenage Witch. pic.twitter.com/AQCRp1aWKg — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 12, 2017

Sure enough, Marvel president Kevin Feige and other casting directors in the Marvel Studio must have something cooking in their minds as they stunned fans with this decision. While we wait for a statement from the studio to know why they chose to do so, the Twitterrati decided to talk on behalf of Marvel. Take a look:

Maybe Josh Brolin got tired like everyone else of hearing all the drawn out #Cable casting rumors for #Deadpool2 and was like: pic.twitter.com/P2ixD7k6rX — Bobby (@Man_of_Feelz) April 12, 2017

Guess that Thanos must be a 2 picture deal #Cable #Deadpool2 — Jake Dillon Blackman (@jakeblckmn) April 12, 2017

As of now, the cast of Deadpool 2 includes Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein, T.J. Miller, Gina Carano, Leslie Uggams, Brianna Hildebrand, and Stefan Kapičić and the sequel will be directed by David Leitch. It is set to release in 2018.