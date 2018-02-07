Reality show Dancing With The Stars' tour bus was involved in a deadly snowstorm pileup, which resulted in the death of a 21-year-old woman. The fatal accident happened on Monday at Ames in Iowa in the United States.

The cast and crew members of the show are fine, with a few of them recovering from minor injuries.

"One of the tour buses transporting cast and crew of Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night was involved in a multi-car accident this afternoon due to bad weather while en route to Ames, Iowa. All cast and crew members are fine, with some recovering from minor injuries," a representative of the show said in a statement.

"Given this unforeseen accident, and the fact that the safety and health of our cast and crew are of the utmost importance, tonight's show at Stephens Auditorium in Ames, IA has been canceled," added the representative.

The cast and crew members have sent wishes of a speedy recovery to all those who were injured in the accident and also apologized to fans who have been anticipating the show. The statement also announced that details regarding the rescheduling or refunds will be available soon.

According to KCCI, one person died while five others who were critically injured were rushed to a hospital immediately. The fatal accident reportedly involved more than 70 vehicles.

Local Patrol Sgt Nathan Ludwig told KCCI that at least seven people died on the roads of Iowa on Monday.

Jordan Fisher, the previous winner of the reality show, who was also involved in the fatal accident, shared a post on Twitter saying: "Thanking God for the safety of our crew. Thanks for the prayers and well-wishes."

Other DWTS members, who met with the accident, also took to social media to assure fans that they were fine.