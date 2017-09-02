Texas is not the only place hit by deadly flooding after Hurricane Harveys brutal beatdown. Countries in South Asia, including Nepal, India and Bangladesh, as well as Nigeria and Sierra Leone in Africa were victims of historic flooding after heavy rains lashed the regions during the monsoon season, killing as many as 1,200 in South Asia and leaving many displaced in Africa.
Deadly floods around the world amid Hurricane Harveys devastation in US
Texas is not the only place hit by deadly flooding after Hurricane Harveys brutal beatdown. Countries in South Asia, including Nepal, India and Bangladesh, as well as Nigeria and Sierra Leone in Africa were victims of historic flooding after heavy rains lashed the regions during the monsoon season, killing as many as 1,200 in South Asia and leaving many displaced in Africa.
- September 2, 2017 09:54 IST
-