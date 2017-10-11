Storms and torrential rains hit the sprawling city of Johannesburg in the central Gauteng province, and deluged eastern regions of South Africa on October 10, triggering flash floods that have killed at least five people.
Deadly flash floods hit South Africa
- October 11, 2017 14:34 IST
